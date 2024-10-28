FlyNamibia reinstates Lüderitz flights: A boost for local economy and tourism

FlyNamibia has reinstated its flights from Windhoek to the coastal town of Lüderitz. Flights began from October 16. The airline’s Managing Director André Campion confirmed that the new route operates five days a week, from Monday to Friday.

“The reinstatement of the flight route will provide vital connectivity to the Lüderitz community and its surrounding economic activities. “This route is vital to the local community and economy, and our partnership with TotalEnergies allows us to continue providing essential services.” Campion said. The weekday flight, WV541, departs from Windhoek Eros airport at 07h15 and arrives in Lüderitz Airport at 08h05.

Return flight WV542 departs from Lüderitz at 12h15 and arrives back in Windhoek at 13h05. Flights to Lüderitz were suspended by the airline in January 2024 due to safety concerns at Lüderitz Airport. The airport experienced mechanical issues with its fire and rescue truck, according to the Namibia Airports Company, but it resumed operations shortly after. The reinstated service is designed to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable transportation between these two important destinations, catering to both business travelers and tourists.

By enhancing accessibility to Lüderitz, known for its historical significance and natural beauty, FlyNamibia hopes to stimulate local tourism and foster economic opportunities in the area. The coastal desert town of Lüderitz is known for its German art nouveau architecture, the ghost-town of Kolmanskop and interesting diamond-prospecting and mining history. This is just one of many steps FlyNamibia is taking to ensure that it remains a key player in the development of Namibia’s transportation infrastructure and overall economic landscape.