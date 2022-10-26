FlySafair wins top honours at World Luxury Travel Awards for Best Budget Airline in Africa and Best Cabin Crew in Africa

Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair, said: “It’s encouraging to receive this high praise as we prepare for the upcoming holiday season. “We have always taken a great deal of pride in providing our customers with a hassle-free travel experience.

“From the moment they search for their flight, all the way through to stepping off the aircraft at their next destination, we do everything to make sure it’s as seamless as possible.” Not only is this airline known for their great service it it received recognition from Skytrax for “Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa” at the World Airline Awards. Earlier this year, it was recognised as the most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa at the Cirium On-Time Performance Review.

Although most airlines received backlash for ticket prices, there are reasons behind it, as stated in a previous article. Airlines, such as Mango, took a fall due to Covid which led to a smaller availability in seats. “We know the local airline industry has hit some turbulent spots this year and we’re doing all that we can to address the shortfall in capacity with more aircraft joining our schedule in the coming months,” Kirby added. Therefore, most airlines will be adding new aircraft by next year, which will also bring down price of flight tickets. Kirby stated that they would soon be back to where they were before the pandemic. This was more positive news for the tourism sector and the country.

Additionally, South Africa’s Tourism states that the summer season is peak season for most airlines, and that they have seen a significant increase in both international and domestic tourism numbers, so recovery is on the cards for South Africa sooner than is thought. “As we continue to grow our business, we will always prioritise our seamless service and ensure that our passengers are satisfied,’’ concluded Kirby. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.