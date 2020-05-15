From safari to wine experiences, go on these 3 virtual tours for free

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Virgin Limited Edition will launch three virtual experiences that you can enjoy from home. The experiences follow the successful sofa safari virtual episodes from the Sabi Sand in South Africa. The luxury hotel collection said in a statement that it noticed a demand for its weekly live safari episodes, and will now offer live game drives and a one-off wine tasting lesson from a vineyard in South Africa. The first experience will take you on a journey to Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, a private game reserve owned by Richard Branson.Travellers will get to a range of animals, including the members of the Big 5. If you are lucky, you may even spot a leopard. If you want to venture further into Africa, explore Mahali Mzuri in the Maasai Mara in Kenya.Home to the famous Great Migration, Kenya’s landscape offers never-ending savannah plains and completely alternative viewing experience, compared to that of its sister property Ulusaba. Live game drives from Mahali Mzuri will offer a front row seat in the heart of the Mara and an almost guarantee of seeing at least one of the Big 5 and other great wildlife species.

Lastly, enjoy a virtual wine tour at Mont Rochelle in Franschhoek. The tasting will be led by an expert winemaker who will take you on a trip to see the lush Franschhoek views and teach you about wine.

There will even be a question and answer type segment for wine curious watchers.

Vanessa Neal, Group Director of Sales and Marketing of Virgin Limited Edition said the weekly live game drives from South Africa have given many something to look forward to every week.

“Both Mahali Mzuri and Mont Rochelle will offer their own unique experiences. It also is a great opportunity to help show the contrast from a safari in Kenya compared to that in South Africa, both with their own incredible selling points. Or, show viewers that they can combine a safari in the South African bush with a stay in the lovely Winelands region of Franschhoek.

“The thrill of a game drive is never knowing what might appear around the corner. So, who knows – if travel restrictions continue to be in place, we may even have a glimpse of the first virtual Great Migration as it crosses through the path of our beautiful Mahali Mzuri, " said Neal.

Here's how you can enjoy the experiences:

Live game drive from the magic of the bush at Ulusaba Private Game Reserve

When: Every Monday at 4:30 pm (local time)

Where: Instagram - @VirginLimitedEdition

Live game drive from the majesty of the Maasai Mara at Mahali Mzuri

When: Every Wednesday at 5:00 pm (local time) – starting 20th May

Where: Facebook - @VirginLimitedEdition

Live wine tasting lesson from the stunning vineyards of Franschhoek and home to Mont Rochelle Hotel and Vineyard

When: Friday 22nd May at 5:00 pm (local time)

Where: Facebook - @VirginLimitedEdition

Hashtag: #Travelfromhome #Sofasafari