Herd immunity is a prerequisite for restart of tourism in Mauritius

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) said in a release that herd immunity is a prerequisite for the restart of tourism.

"Sanitary safety of residents and visitors is considered a topmost national priority," it stated.

The destination is well on its way to reopening the famed tourist spot. The vaccination campaign is on track and has crossed two important milestones this week. More than 20% of the targeted population has been vaccinated while the second doses are being administered from this week. It received its first delivery of 100 000 does of Sinopharm vaccine from China on Friday and confirmed an additional order for 500 000 doses.

"This will allow the vaccination campaign to progress as planned with a targeted 700 000 due to be vaccinated for the country to reach herd immunity. Priority is being given to front-line workers, including workers of the tourism sector," added the MTPA.

Mauritius, like many other destinations, was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, the tourism-driven destination had been praised for how it handled the Covid-19 protocols. The country is regarded as having one of the world’s best responses to the pandemic.