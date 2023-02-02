Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Hotel’s cheeky response to guest complaining about their towels being too thick to fit in his bag has tweeps chuckling

Hotel towels are always the first to go. Picture: Ercan Şenkaya/ Pexels

Published 1h ago

A Twitter user’s very honest post left tweeps shocked or giggling.

The hilarious post read: ‘’I hate Serena Hotel’s towels, they are so thick. Now my bag has refused to close 😠’’.

I swear, social media gave humans the balls to say and do whatever they want, even if it includes ‘low-key’ stealing.

The tweet posted by @Sammie Manini was then retweeted by Serena Hotels-Africa with the question, “Did it fit though?”.

That probably had him shooketh. But to be fair, his bio does state: ‘’Tiktoker. Tour Guide. Massage Therapist. Never take my tweets serious, I only tweet for Fun.’’

So, was he really trying to steal towels? Other tweeps went wild, with some even sharing their opinion on the towels.

One wrote: ‘’Stayed in the Serena resort in Entebbe for a week and I can confirm that it fits reasonably. Great towels though 🤣🤣“

I guess there’s no shame in the stealing towel game.

This hotel seems to be ‘free for all’, and one user showcased a robe he once stole from the hotel: ‘’Your robes are really so cozy, especially at home 💀’’ he wrote.

Another wrote: ‘’Kenya is just a crime scene 😂. Everywhere, from the church to the schools to government offices to hotels😂’’

Either the hotel security system is really bad or, well, maybe guests just don’t give a d*mn. At this point, I think guests should be advised to bring their own robes and towels due to people thinking it’s a take-home situation.

