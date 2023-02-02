Hotel’s cheeky response to guest complaining about their towels being too thick to fit in his bag has tweeps chuckling

A Twitter user’s very honest post left tweeps shocked or giggling. The hilarious post read: ‘’I hate Serena Hotel’s towels, they are so thick. Now my bag has refused to close 😠’’.

Story continues below Advertisement

I swear, social media gave humans the balls to say and do whatever they want, even if it includes ‘low-key’ stealing. The tweet posted by @Sammie Manini was then retweeted by Serena Hotels-Africa with the question, “Did it fit though?”. That probably had him shooketh. But to be fair, his bio does state: ‘’Tiktoker. Tour Guide. Massage Therapist. Never take my tweets serious, I only tweet for Fun.’’

Did it fit though? https://t.co/hbIyGtTd6k — Serena Hotels-Africa (@serenahotels) February 1, 2023 So, was he really trying to steal towels? Other tweeps went wild, with some even sharing their opinion on the towels. One wrote: ‘’Stayed in the Serena resort in Entebbe for a week and I can confirm that it fits reasonably. Great towels though 🤣🤣“ I guess there’s no shame in the stealing towel game.

Story continues below Advertisement

This hotel seems to be ‘free for all’, and one user showcased a robe he once stole from the hotel: ‘’Your robes are really so cozy, especially at home 💀’’ he wrote. Your robes are really so cozy especially at home 💀 pic.twitter.com/dktoW9yWiK — Asaad Al-Fayed (@LordGichohi) February 1, 2023 Another wrote: ‘’Kenya is just a crime scene 😂. Everywhere, from the church to the schools to government offices to hotels😂’’ Either the hotel security system is really bad or, well, maybe guests just don’t give a d*mn. At this point, I think guests should be advised to bring their own robes and towels due to people thinking it’s a take-home situation.