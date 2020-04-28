How Mauritius is using the lockdown to lure visitors to its white, sandy beaches

While the world remains a standstill for the travel industry, many destinations, including Mauritius, are working as normal to lure in tourists when travel is safe to do so. The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) revealed in a statement that Mauritius is open for business as airlines and tour operators continue to take holiday bookings. MTPA Director Arvind Bundhun said bookings remain in place for departure from South Africa on Air Mauritius. “We are buoyed by the positive response received from the local travel trade. We encourage holidaymakers to visit the websites of their favourite tour operators for more information on the latest package deals,” he said. Bundhun described Mauritius as a vibrant, friendly and beautiful country to visit.

“Not only does it have some of the best luxury resorts and beaches on the planet, but it is also a unique melting pot of cultures that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. The variety of adventure, sports and other lifestyle activities also make it an ideal destination for those who want more from a holiday than just relaxing and taking it easy in a tropical paradise,” he said.

Mauritius Tourism is currently running a competition on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages offering three amazing holidays to Mauritius in a fun and interactive campaign in partnership with The LUX* Collective, Radisson Blu and Air Mauritius. The campaign is called #MakeYourOwnMauritius. People can submit photographs of themselves at home mimicking their very own Mauritius experience – think snorkels, flippers, beach shorts, sun cream, loungers, golf clubs, trail running, fishing and tasty Mauritian curries.

“Mauritius and South Africa have long enjoyed a magical relationship and we are confident this will continue as soon as it is safe to travel again,” concludes Bundhun.

Visit www.instagram.com/mauritius.za/ or www.ratherbeinmauritius.co.za/