How you can send a healthcare worker to Zanzibar... for free

The Flight Centre Travel Group has launched a competition that invites all South Africans to thank the country’s front-line health-care professionals by nominating them to win a holiday to Zanzibar. Flight Centre, in partnership with Mango Airlines, Zanzibar Tourism and Fumba Beach Lodge, is offering four health-care workers a chance to each win a trip for two to Zanzibar. The trip includes return flights from Johannesburg on Mango Airlines, four-night accommodation at Fumba Beach Lodge, including breakfast and dinner daily, and return transfers from the airport to the hotel in Zanzibar. The competition runs until the end of April. Over 1 400 health-care workers have already been nominated, with the competition receiving much interest on social media. Sue Garrett, Flight Centre Travel Group general manager: product and marketing, said Zanzibar is among its biggest selling holiday destination outside of South Africa.

"The popular island is one of the few destinations to currently welcome South Africans. Zanzibar is at a 71% recovery rate for holiday bookings, a trend we have seen since October 2020.

“We couldn’t imagine a more perfect island getaway for our health-care professionals, who are desperately in need of some rest.

“We want to hear your inspirational stories of health-care workers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during these challenging times. These could include community health-care workers, paramedics, nurses, doctors and medical staff caring for Covid-19 patients," she said.

The winners will be chosen by an independent panel. Covid-19 testing is not included and proof of health-care employment is required. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for the cash value

Visit the Flight Centre website for more information.