Tia Chetty sits inside the First Class suite located at the Emirates stand at Africa's Travel Indaba. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

To the Bonang Matheba’s and Kardashians of the world, flying first class has become a norm when travelling to an exotic destination. While the price tag for a first class ticket costs a fortune, it should not hinder travellers from saving, and eventually splurging on one in the future.

To offer a taste of what a First Class experience entails, Emirates unveiled its suite to guests at Africa’s Travel Indaba this week.

Here’s a little more about the experience.

First Class passengers have their own private suite that reclines to a full-flat bed for those who want some shut-eye.

Of course, with so much to experience, many may want to fight off their sleep. When guests arrive, after having a glass of bubbly, they can slip into their pyjamas with Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology that will leave your skin feeling soft.

Amenities kits-yours to keep after the flight- will keep you feeling fresh throughout the long haul flight. Guests have a selection of beverages to keep them hydrated and snacks to enjoy in between the carefully created spread. First Class travellers have access to the bar where they can try out a specially crafted drink or a G&T.



The bar offers a chance to mingle with your fellow travellers. With electrically-operated privacy dividers, guests hoping for a little privacy can close off the world.

There’s a touch screen Wireless Integrated Passenger Seat with controllers for the In-flight Entertainment (ice) and seat function and a 32” HD LCD screen. In their personal time, they can enjoy more than 4000 channels of visual and audio entertainment on the airline’s award-winning ice system.

