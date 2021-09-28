It is safe to travel to Namibia, says Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta

By NAMPA WINDHOEK - In Celebration of World Tourism Day, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta on Monday extended an invitation to potential travellers, saying amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia is a safe tourist destination.

World Tourism Day is observed under the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) annually on 27 September to raise awareness on the significance of tourism and its effects on social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. In his commemoration media statement issued on Monday, Shifeta said through the ministry Namibia continues to work on adaptable and flexible Covid-19 health protocols and standard operating procedures for all tourism businesses to ensure the sector's full recovery. "Tourists are welcome to Namibia and it is safe to travel to Namibia, you are safe here," assured Shifeta.

He indicated that as the world celebrates the day under the theme 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth', for Namibia inclusive growth and sectoral transformation are inevitable and encompass amongst others tourism development at rural and community level; and digitalisation. Shifeta noted that a positive trend in international tourist arrivals is being observed since mid-2021, adding that the ministry is working in collaboration with the private sector and all developmental partners to see the full recovery of the sector through aggressive marketing steps, attracting new markets and introducing relevant policy interventions. He also noted that Namibia recently launched a domestic tourism campaign aimed at promoting tourism to the local travellers and providing an opportunity for domestic travellers to capitalise on the generous travel incentives provided by the tourism sector.