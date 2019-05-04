Orawan Prongfa from Thailand and Grace Armitage from the UK at the mural that was unveiled this year. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

That’s a wrap for Africa’s Travel Indaba, one of the continent’s leading and longest running travel trade shows. After three days of sharing Africa’s hidden gems, its touching stories and success, exhibitors from more than 20 African countries will head home to their respective destinations this weekend.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during his keynote address on Saturday morning. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu.

Africa's Travel Indaba was filled rich history and culture as demonstrated by this tradition group that performed at the event this week. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his keynote address described tourism as the ‘New Gold.’

“It is a sector that is thriving and that has tremendous potential for further growth and for the creation of jobs.

“There is a growing global consensus on the need for countries to pursue paths of sustainable development, to grow and transform our respective economies while minimising our impact on nature,” he said. The president also emphasised the importance of sustainable tourism on the continent.

“African countries are taking the lead in sustainable tourism and ecotourism. We need to expand tourism in our countries, to contribute to economic growth, to increase our foreign earnings, to bring more people into the mainstream of our economies, and to boost related industries,” he added.

The pie that was baked this morning. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

By midday, the president officially launched Sho’t Left Travel week by cutting a three-metre long pie that was baked this morning. Held for one week, from September 23 - 29, locals will get a chance to enjoy domestic travel with a range of discounts.

Londiwe Nmgamu at Africa's Travel Indaba. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Delegates at this year's Africa's Travel Indaba, from left to right: MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala: Deputy Minister of Tourism, Elizabeth Thabethe; Minister of Tourism, Derek Hanekom and South African Tourism Board chair, Pam Yako. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Tia Chetty of Emirates shows guests their First Class suite. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

The aim of the pie was to encourage tourism businesses to get a ‘slice of the pie’. MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala said the province was excited to host the event for the next four years.

“We are grateful to the number of people who came to this event. We hope that travellers enjoyed Durban, it's cuisine and attractions.

“We are hopeful that travellers are taking home some positive memories and will be back to enjoy the province. The province will maintain the standard of Indaba, and grow it to become one of the best in the world,” Zikalala added.

