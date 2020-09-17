Jeannie D set to explore Africa in new travel show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Jeannie D warmed our hearts as she explored some of the top destinations on “Top Travel” over a decade ago. The bubbly personality is returning to TV with a new travel show. The show, which will premiere in March 2021 on the Travel Africa Network, will take viewers on a journey to some of Africa's most stunning destinations. The award-winning TV presenter has been using the lockdown to reflect on the projects that resonate with her fans after a long stint on Sabc 3's “Afternoon Express” show. Jeannie D left “Afternoon Express” earlier this year to pursue her passions. Jeannie revealed that she is also working on other projects.

She said the Travel Africa Network aims to reshape the media landscape, leveraging a global audience to reboot the travel and tourism industry throughout SA and Africa.

“Travel has always been such an integral part of my growth as a person, I was born to explore and adventure as many parts of the world as possible which is why I’m ecstatically happy to be joining the team at the all-new Travel Africa Network.

"I can't wait to explore this magnificent continent. Hope you enjoy coming along this next chapter with me!” she said.

The show will feature in 135+ million homes and hotels across Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. It is unclear which locations the personality will visit, but we know that Jeannie D will show us interesting and Insta-worthy destinations just like she did with "Top Travel“.