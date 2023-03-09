JW Marriott set to launch luxury African safari Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya

JW Marriott has announced that it will unveil it’s highly anticipated luxury safari Masai Mara Lodge next month in the belly of Kenya. The scenic hotel two and half hour’s drive away from leading business travel destination, Nairobi, is set to welcome guests from April 1.

According to the hotel group, JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will mark the brand’s very first luxury safari lodge and will sit within the Masai Mara National Reserve in south-western Kenya, one of Africa’s most renowned wildlife conservation and wilderness regions. An impression of the tented camps at Masai Mara Lodge. Picture: Website Overlooking the famed banks of the River Talek on the edge of the reserve, Masai Mara Lodge will offer guests a harmonious backdrop from which to discover its stunning vistas, abundant wildlife, and endless plains, balancing the thrill of a game drive with opportunities to switch off and relax. JW Marriott said the lodge will be imbued with a sense of tranquillity and connection to its environment.

“The landscape will offer the opportunity to observe the “Big Five” that Masai Mara is home to including lions, leopards, buffaloes, rhinoceros, and elephants. Between June and September, the reserve is also host to the annual great wildebeest migration which sees more than 10 million animals travel a distance of 1 800 miles from the Serengeti in neighbouring Tanzania,“ said JW Marriott. The cultural deck at the hotel where guests can relax and enjoy watching the African sky. Picture: Website The hotel group also revealed that its lodge’s sophisticated interiors will pay homage to the surrounding landscape, drawing inspiration from the elements with soft warm tones and natural materials. Masai Mara Lodge will feature 20 private tents, including a Honeymoon tented suite with a private plunge pool and two interconnecting canopied suites, each with a private terrace and jacuzzi overlooking the river and the Mara plains.

Each of the lodge’s 20 private tents will provide a peaceful sanctuary, complete with amenities by Rituals and Healing Earth to recharge and reset, and in-room spa treatments available to order. JW Marriott vice president Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Candice D’Cruz, said that with an abundance of natural beauty and calming surroundings, the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya is a perfect retreat for the mind, body, and soul. “JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will offer guests a serene backdrop to make once-in-a-lifetime memories as they connect with nature and leave feeling revitalised following a holistic, wellness-forward stay,” said D’Cruz.