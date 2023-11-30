Kenya Airways to resume weekly flights to Somalia

Kenya Airways said it would resume direct flights to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, from Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, starting February 2024 as part of efforts to promote trade and ease the movement of people across the borders. Julius Thairu, chief commercial and customer officer at Kenya Airways, said the reintroduction of flights aligns with the increasing business and the growing number of air travel between the two countries.

"We are eager about the potential of re-establishing the link between Mogadishu and Nairobi through KQ," Thairu said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Tuesday evening. He said the national carrier is committed to providing high-quality service for its customers, as it works together to foster trade and investment for sustained growth. The resumption follows the temporary suspension in August 2020 to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The phased flight resumption will resume with three weekly flights, Thairu said.