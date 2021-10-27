Latest award for Mauritius may entice you to book your destination wedding there

Mauritius is fast becoming the hot new wedding destination as travel reopens around the world. The destination took top honours at this year's World Travel Awards, clinching the title of Indian Ocean's Leading Wedding Destination. It is no surprise why people are considering Mauritius. The country boasts exotic beach locations and some of the world's most beautiful attractions perfect for a wedding.

Besides the lure of OTT weddings, couples can also honeymoon at the destination. Offering a mix of everything, newlyweds can enjoy activities like hiking, kitesurfing, water sports and romantic picnics in scenic settings. The director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, Arvind Bundhun, shared his sentiments about the country being a trendy wedding destination. "Wedding days are the highlight of a couple’s life, and the fact that visitors from all over the world are choosing Mauritius as their ideal location to exchange vows is a feather in our cap. We have also seen many couples announce their engagements in our hotels and resorts.