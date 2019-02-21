Travellers get to disembark on Pomene for a day. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

I am an island boy at heart. There is nothing better than taking a dip in the ocean or lying lazily on a lounger while I escape to faraway lands with a good book. Pomene Island, an unspoilt area just 170km south of Vilanculos and 600km from Mozambique’s capital Maputo, had been just the place to catch some vitamin sea when the MSC Musica docked on a bright Wednesday morning.

The destination was launched in 2017 by MSC Cruises for their 5-day cruises. Here one can sunbathe at their pristine beach or explore Pomene through a range of exciting, and educational, tours.

The first boat disembarks at 7 am allowing travellers enough time to enjoy the facilities and take in a new destination.

Take in the gorgeous views. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

After a slather of sun lotion, I was ready to explore. While I was quite thrilled to walk through the hotel ruins, the excursion had exceeded its capacity.

The tours should be booked a few weeks ahead of your cruise if you want to qualify for a discount and not have FOMO as I did. Other activities include ocean safari, mangrove estuary trip and kayaking.

If you have time, visit Pomene Nature Reserve, a protected marine area that has managed to preserve its authentic and wild beauty thanks to its remote location.

Make sure you book an excursion before your cruise. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

There is a small craft market on the island where you can purchase authentic African art, from keyrings, ashtrays, silk printed items, carved shaped cats and wooden planes.

The craft owners have compelling stories to share.

Rogal Mthembu owns a small souvenir stall where he displays his colourful art.

Rogal Mthembu owns a small souvenir stall. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Hard at work on a wooden souvenir- Mthembu tells guests about how he stumbled onto the profession.

“I had just finished school and was in search of a job. When I could not find anything, I took solace in creating mementoes as a hobby. I ended up turning my passion into a career,” he said.

A few stalls away are people selling traditional Mozambican beers and cocktails, which is perfect to quench one’s thirst from the harsh weather conditions.

Those who prefer some peace and quiet should head down to the beach. The crystal clear water, coupled with the white sand, is heaven.

Take home a souvenir. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

In the distance stands the cruise ship- which makes a good backdrop for your island shots. Lunch service operates from 11 am to 2 pm with an assortment of island flair to keep the bellies satisfied.

Brave the crowds with some fresh buns, grilled meats and seafood, and a selection of condiments. End the perfect day at Pomene with a cocktail in hand and a view of the sunset.

[email protected]



