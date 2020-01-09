LOOK: Chelsy Davy enjoys lavish holiday in Mauritius









Prince Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy shares pictures from her holiday in Mauritius. Picture: Instagram/ChelsyDavy. While Harry and Meghan were in Canada, his ex Chelsy Davy enjoyed a lavish Mauritius holiday. Davy, who grew up in Zimbabwe before attending University of Leeds and enjoying an on-off relationship with Prince Harry, 35, from 2004 to 2011, posted the collection of snaps alongside the simple caption "2020", the Daily Mail reported. She was with her parents Beverley and Charles, and brother Shaun. She also spent some time with friends as they enjoyed a boat ride. In one of the images, Davy is seen enjoying the crystal blue ocean, while in another she is snapped wearing a pink floral dress near a dock. Other images were of her on a boat and at a party.

Chelsy Davy dated the prince from 2003 to 2010 and attended the same school as his cousin Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, mingling in the same social circles in London.

She's also remained on good terms with Prince Harry and attended his wedding to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in May 2018.

Meanwhile, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were left "energised and refreshed" after a six-week break in Canada.

Markle said of the holiday: “My goodness, it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there, and with our son too. Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people but also just to walk around and see the beauty of Canada.

"To see Archie go "Ahhh" when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, it meant a lot to us," she said.








