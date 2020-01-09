While Harry and Meghan were in Canada, his ex Chelsy Davy enjoyed a lavish Mauritius holiday.
Davy, who grew up in Zimbabwe before attending University of Leeds and enjoying an on-off relationship with Prince Harry, 35, from 2004 to 2011, posted the collection of snaps alongside the simple caption "2020", the Daily Mail reported.
She was with her parents Beverley and Charles, and brother Shaun. She also spent some time with friends as they enjoyed a boat ride.
In one of the images, Davy is seen enjoying the crystal blue ocean, while in another she is snapped wearing a pink floral dress near a dock. Other images were of her on a boat and at a party.