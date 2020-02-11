The City Lodge Hotel Group opened The City Lodge Hotel Maputo in Mozambique. Picture: Supplied.

The City Lodge Hotel Group opened its 62nd hotel on Friday. The City Lodge Hotel Maputo in Mozambique, under the leadership of general manager Gustavo Cardoso, is ideally located on Rua Para o Palmar, near Avenida Julius Nyerere. The hotel is within reach of the Costa do Sol beach, city centre, a private hospital, university and various other business, entertainment, shopping and cultural attractions. It is the closest hotel to the Maputo International Airport, a mere 6.5km away.

The 148-room City Lodge Hotel Maputo joins the group’s other properties in Africa, including Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Nairobi and Tanzania.

Rooms at the Maputo property offers en suite bathrooms with maxi showers (selected rooms have baths), queen bed or twin beds, air-conditioning, wifi, television with selected DStv channels, tea and coffee making facilities, large electronic safe, fridge, USB ports on either side of the bed, and work desk with lighting and plugs for easy connectivity.

The hotel features three boardrooms, #Café restaurant, swimming pool, bar, fitness room, free parking, 24-hour reception and check-in service and laundry.

CEO of City Lodge Hotel Group said expressed excitement about growth prospects in Mozambique.

“Our new City Lodge Hotel Maputo will soon be ready to accommodate both business and leisure travellers. The architecture is inspired by the rich history of the city, embracing and evolving local cultural touchpoints. Décor carries a fresh and appealing coastal-inspired design, with a lot of attention to detail. Geometric shapes, muted greens and blues, splashes of sunset red and rust, and interesting artwork ensure that our guests will be comfortable in this contemporary space.”