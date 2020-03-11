LOOK: Flamingos like you've never seen them before
If you scroll through the Instagram feed of famed photographer, guide and presenter Paul Goldstein, you would find captivating images of the world’s most fascinating animals.
There’s one posted on February 18 that stands out. Standing alongside two big cat images, the photo shows an aerial shot of flamingos flying.
The series of images was shot at Lake Magadi in Kenya.
Goldstein told One News Page that he was mesmerised by the “vast shimmering flocks of these birds”. He said that on that particular day when he captured the photograph, there were many flamingos around. Instead of capturing it on land, he decided to get a “bird’s eye view” and take an aerial shot.
Goldstein said that he captured the picture on a helicopter with no doors attached.
The post, which his followers loved, looked like a painting. His followers commented on the shot. User spoomerfish commented: “I'm not sure I've seen pics so lovely! .” (sic)
User grahamwoodphoto commented: “Stunning mate.” (sic)
The man behind the lens
According to Goldstein’s website, he owns four safari camps in Kenya. He also does fundraising for tigers and other animals in need.
In fact, he raised over £200 000 with his Worth More Alive campaign for the protection of Bengal tigers. He intends to raise another £100 000 by May 2020.
His work has featured in numerous titles including the Telegraph, The Sun, The Mirror and Mail Online. One of his favourite places is the Masai Mara.