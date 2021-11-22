LOOK: Inside the R102K S.S. Sphinx ship

As cruising makes a comeback, cruise line companies are launching new luxury ships to grab a slice of the high-end market. Uniworld Boutique River Cruises newest Super Ship, the S.S. Sphinx, features striking decor and regal finishes.

Sailing on the Nile River in Egypt started this year. Uniworld worked with local artisans to showcase Egyptian artwork, fabrics and hand-carved furnishings. Think hand-carved ceilings in locally sourced blonde wood and blue-toned furniture with tented drapes inspired by the ancient Egyptian Barges. Picture: supplied. The S.S. Sphinx offers two gourmet dining venues, including a private dining room and an al fresco dining experience on the upper deck, a swimming pool, a massage room and 42 suites. The menus reflect the destination guests sail through, with options including Egyptian beef liver, veel “fatteh”, sweet corn soup, mulukhiya Egyptian bread, hawawshi, and more. Guests wash down their meals with locally sourced Egyptian wines.

Picture: supplied. Picture: supplied. The cruise showcases Egypt and the Nile's top sites during the 12-day trip, which starts and ends in Cairo. Guests can explore the Temple of Karnak, visit temples dedicated to Hathor, Horus, and other mythological figures, step inside the famous Egyptian Museum to view ancient artefacts that include treasures recovered from the tomb of King Tutankhamun. Kelly Jackson, the managing director of The Travel Corporation, said the ship "fully embodies exquisite design and experiences" travellers won’t find anywhere else. Picture: supplied. “As Egypt continues to be a top trending travel destination, we’re overjoyed to set sail along the famed Nile River and provide an unmatched look at the destination aboard our striking new Super Ship, the S.S. Sphinx.