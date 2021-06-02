LOOK: Maps Maponyane explores Rwanda

The avid traveller, who has visited Cefalù in Italy, Mauritius and Turkey, is now sharing his experience in the bucket-list African country.

The restaurant owner visited Kigali to attend the historical inaugural Basketball Africa League and hosted youth discussions on entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The trip marked his first time in Kigali, and Maponyane complimented the city for its cleanliness.

"First time out in Kigali, Rwanda and it is literally spotlessly clean. Not a speck of litter in sight and it's quite remarkable how it amplifies the beauty of a city and country. Something so simple yet so so effective," he tweeted. (sic)

Among the places on his itinerary was the King's Palace Museum

According to the website, the attraction is based in Nyanza District, Southern Province, about 88km from Kigali City.

"King’s Mutara III Rudahigwa’s Palace offers a detailed look into the Rwandan monarchical system and its abolition in the early 1960s due to colonialism. The palace was restored to its 19th century state as a replica and was made entirely with traditional materials. Recently the long-horned royal cows "Inyambo" were introduced because cows form an integral part of the Rwanda culture and were initially the king’s symbol of prestige," it states on its website.

Maponyane captured a few images at the site, dressed in a yellow golfer, light shorts and black sneakers.

He tweeted: "The King's Palace! Only a short while away from Kigali, in Nyanza, the King's Palace Museum @RwandaMuseums is home to the residence of the last King of Rwanda & a reconstruction of the traditional Palace – a beautifully crafted thatched dwelling shaped like a beehive.#VisitRwanda," he posted. (sic)

Maponyane is staying at One&Only Nyungwe House. The 5-star property boasts dramatic mountain landscapes and a working tea plantation.