One&Only has introduced their first collection of Private Homes at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius. Picture: Supplied

Fancy a holiday home in Mauritius? Well, you are in luck. One&Only has introduced their first collection of private homes at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius, which will offer freehold beachfront residences for discerning South African buyers. The launch of private homes is an extension of the One&Only experience and will feature signature ultra-luxury service.

The exclusive community will feature 52 villas set on 2km of pristine beach on the resort’s secluded peninsula. The private homes are available in 5 different designs from two to six bedrooms. It will feature two distinct styles, the modern Mauritian with pitched roofs and contemporary with flat roofs.

The Private Homes are available in 5 different designs. Picture: Supplied

Hugues Jannet, Director of Private Homes at One&Only Le Saint Géran, said owning a piece of One&Only is something guests have been requesting for a while.

“We are going to be building communities and friendships around the world with the launch of our Private Homes,” he said.

“Residents will enjoy access to all of the experiences available at One&Only Le Saint Géran including the restaurants, well-being at Club One with an extensive Fitness Centre, spinning room, yoga room, padel courts and so much more, to the One&Only Spa, water sports centre, tailored adventures and immersive excursions,” added Jannet.