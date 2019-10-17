One&Only has introduced their first collection of Private Homes at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius. Picture: Supplied

Fancy a holiday home in Mauritius? Well, you are in luck. One&Only has introduced their first collection of private homes at One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius, which will offer freehold beachfront residences for discerning South African buyers. 

The launch of private homes is an extension of the One&Only experience and will feature signature ultra-luxury service.

The exclusive community will feature 52 villas set on 2km of pristine beach on the resort’s secluded peninsula. The private homes are available in 5 different designs from two to six bedrooms. It will feature two distinct styles, the modern Mauritian with pitched roofs and contemporary with flat roofs. 

Hugues Jannet, Director of Private Homes at One&Only Le Saint Géran, said owning a piece of One&Only is something guests have been requesting for a while. 

“We are going to be building communities and friendships around the world with the launch of our Private Homes,” he said.

“Residents will enjoy access to all of the experiences available at One&Only Le Saint Géran including the restaurants, well-being at Club One with an extensive Fitness Centre, spinning room, yoga room, padel courts and so much more, to the One&Only Spa, water sports centre, tailored adventures and immersive excursions,” added Jannet. 

Owners will also have access to private chefs for special occasions, personal trainers, spa therapists, babysitters and more. The One&Only Private Homes will be fully maintained and serviced by the resort on an ongoing basis, making ownership easy.

That’s not all. All One&Only Le Saint Géran Private Homeowners will receive exclusive privileges. Owners will enjoy priority status for reservations to the resort’s restaurants, experiences and events, as well as their 5000 m² Beach Club, which offers a shop, restaurant and bar, a private pool and direct access to the beach in front of the estate.

One&Only will also offer Private Homes at One&Only Mandarina in Mexico, One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia, One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro and One&Only Kéa Island in Greece. For more information on One&Only Private Homes, visit oneandonlyresorts.com 