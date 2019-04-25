View this post on Instagram
A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on
View this post on Instagram
‘’Live for the moments you can’t put into words’’ 🐢 Bucket list ✔️
A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on
View this post on Instagram
I got a Henna tattoo , my first ☺️ • • Only found out when the lady was done that it would stay on for 2 weeks 😐. I just wanted it for the duration of my little getaway, a bit of holiday madness you know 😛 • • Now that I’m back home and back to reality, does anyone know how I can get it off quicker? This is the downside to being a liker of things. 🙃
A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on