LOOK: Radisson opens first collection in Africa

Located in Bamako, the capital and largest city of Mali, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako makes its debut in Africa. The hotel is just 20 minutes from Bamako’s Modibo Keita International Airport and in close proximity to the city’s embassies, corporate headquarters, and government precinct. Bamako is a colourful, throbbing metropolis boasting several museums displaying Mali's rich history and culture, such as the National Museum or the Muso Kunda Museum. The hotel consists of 200 elegant and spacious rooms, including 32 suites and three accessible rooms, offering panoramic views over the Niger River and the lush green hillside dotted with mango tree plantations, as well as the pool and city skyline. Picture: Stephane Clement. There are four diverse restaurants and bars on the property. The renowned City Grill offers a multi-cuisine menu with European and West African flavours through interactive stations. For a quick and casual grab-and-go snack or a dose of caffeine, the G&G Café serves as the perfect casual-lunch spot.

The Oasis Pool Bar offers an array of refreshments from freshly squeezed juices and various cocktail options, as well as snacks to satisfy a poolside craving. Legends Sports Bar has earned its popularity as the best viewing venue to relax with a glass of wine while watching the latest worldwide sporting events.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako features a pool, 24-hour fitness centre, and 11 meeting rooms with over 1,100 square meters of flexible event space, equipped with the latest AV technology.

The Grand Ballroom is the perfect setting for large conferences, memorable gala dinners, and weddings for up to 500 people.

Picture: Stephane Clement.

Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said that the hotel group is delighted to open the doors of its first Radisson Collection hotel in Africa.

"Radisson Collection represents a portfolio of unique luxury properties with distinct identities, bespoke design, and true authenticity. In addition to the Radisson Collection hotels already under development in Lagos, Cairo, and Abuja, we believe the brand has strong further potential across the continent, as we continue to reinforce our presence in every key market," he said.

Fleury Courtin, the general manager of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako, said the hotel will bring the authenticity of Bamako to every guest, from its dining options and views to their hospitality.