Radisson Hotel Group announced its first Radisson branded hotel in Tunis. Picture: Supplied. Radisson Hotel Group will open its first Radisson branded hotel in the city of Tunis in 2023. The new hotel will be located in Tunis North and play an integral part of the IQ Smart Building & Business Center, which will include the hotel, retail spaces and commercial offices. The hotel, the group's fourth hotel in the country, brings Radisson Hotel Group’s African portfolio to almost 100 hotels. The new-build hotel will feature 117 rooms, comprising of standard rooms and suites. Guests will enjoy a variety of cuisines and refreshing beverages at the hotel’s restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge. The meetings and events facilities will consist of five meeting rooms and conference space of 358sqm. To unwind, guests will have access to a fitness room, wellness spa and a panoramic swimming pool leading to an expansive terrace.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for the Radisson Hotel Group, said they saw a great opportunity in Tunis due to the high-quality accommodation in the city.

“Tourism remains one of the most important sectors in the country with the sector accounting for nearly 10% of total investment, according to WTTC. We look forward to a successful journey with our partners and providing career opportunities for the local people,” said Younes.

Travellers have plenty to see and do.

Tunis’s old town, the Medina, is a nearby major attraction containing more than 700 monuments, palaces, mausoleums and the Great Mosque. There's also the Carthage Ancient Ruins, a Unesco World Heritage site located 5km from the hotel.

