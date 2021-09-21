LOOK: Seychelles resort set to become South African travellers’ new playground

Those looking for an all-inclusive holiday can now travel to the Seychelles, where the recently opened Club Med Seychelles offers a perfect getaway. The 5-star property is set on the 220-hectare island of Sainte Anne, offering some of the most breathtaking views at the destination.

The Exclusive Collection resort, the only resort on the island, boasts an up-front package that includes transfers, accommodation, all meals, drinks, in-resort activities, and more. Packages can also include flights. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Med Seychelles Ψ (@clubmedseychelles)

Perfect for a social distancing vacay, the resort features white sand beaches, giant granite boulders smoothed by the waves, turquoise waters, and lush vegetation. Here, travellers can embark on supervised exploration hikes to discover local flora, fauna and history or enjoy guided snorkelling tours. The 290 rooms cater for all kinds of guests, whether you are a solo traveller or a family. The resort has created a range of experiences for guests, including zen spaces, five restaurants and bars, a yoga school and studio, Club Med Spa by Cinque Mondes, steam room, fitness room, library and a meetings and events space.

The resort is big on sustainable travel, with a zero single-use plastic policy, green space management and food waste monitoring among the many green initiatives offered. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Med Seychelles Ψ (@clubmedseychelles)

Guests can also take part in a coral reef restoration programme with a nursery at the resort and workshops with biologists to learn about coral and tortoises. At the Robinson Crusoe themed Kids’ Club, enjoy gardening and cooking classes. Laura Hendel, Head of Marketing at Club Med South Africa, believes the resort will become a major travel destination for South Africans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Med Seychelles Ψ (@clubmedseychelles) "Whether guests wish to indulge in the property’s extensive facilities or explore the astounding natural beauty all around, there’s something for everyone on an island, all of their own," she said.