LOOK: Sheer opulence as Mukwa River Lodge opens on the Zambezi

The Residence Portfolio has extended its family with the addition of the Mukwa River Lodge on the riverbanks of the mighty Zambezi in Zambia. The enchanting riverside retreat was built from scratch on an unspoiled stretch of land. It is located 28-minutes from Livingstone Airport and 10km from Victoria Falls.

Story continues below Advertisement

The family-owned and managed lodge is a sister property to The Residence at Houghton in Johannesburg and Camp Ndlovu at the Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Waterberg region of Limpopo. A beautiful romantic setting at one of the lodges suits. The newly launched finished lodge, which was in development for five years, is exclusive and intimate. It accommodates 14 guests in six spacious, free-standing suites, including one 2-bedroom family suite. The lodge camouflages seamlessly into the lush natural environment of the river. It is constructed around steel structures with glass and natural materials.

Local art, crafts and custom-made furnishings have been used to decorate the lodge and it has been designed with comfort, sustainability and understated luxury in mind. All suites boast private decks with double outdoor showers and a bath, pool loungers and dining areas, as well as plunge pools with spectacular river or island waterway views. Relax and enjoy the Zambezi River by the poolside. Mukwa River Lodge promises a culinary experience for gourmands with its locally sourced dishes that are complemented by an excellent wine list.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chickens are kept on a dedicated site within the property to provide fresh eggs daily and the kitchen garden produces herbs, fruit and vegetables. The lodge also sources other fresh produce from local farms and the surrounding community. The Mukwa Lodge promises a culinary experience unlike any other with its locally sourced food. Picture: Unsplash The lodge aims to preserve wildlife and local culture through community education initiatives and employment opportunities, wildlife conservation and sustainable practices.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was voted the Best Relaxation Retreat in Africa in the 2022 Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards. The lodge offers sweeping views across the river into the Zambezi National Park providing game viewing opportunities from its sprawling decks when animals come down to drink at the river. The lodge offers a host of water activities to enjoy at your leisure. Guests are encouraged to relax and embrace the luxury whilst immersing themselves into nature.

Story continues below Advertisement