LOOK: Siba Mtongana enjoying the island life on Sainte-Anne Island in Seychelles with hubby

The Island in Seychelles is one of the most extraordinary destinations in the Indian Ocean, and celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, along with her husband Brian, is enjoying a tropical holiday under the sun. The couple are holidaying at the brand new eco-chic Exclusive Collection Resort Club Med Seychelles, which is located in a protected reserve and is a 220-hectare slice of paradise – a quick 5-hour direct flight from South Africa with Air Seychelles.

“Sunday mood! The Rents enjoying island sunsets!” Siba posted on Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana) Siba and Brian look to be spending quality time together, enjoying dinner dates on the beach, spectacular sunsets, and taking advantage of everything the all-inclusive resort is known for. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana) And, of course, trying and tasting ‘new’ food dishes is a must when going on vacation. ‘’The food experience has been amazing thus far exploring a fusion of different influences and enjoying local Creole food❤️ Kodwa le weather yanamahlanje indikhumbuze umphokoqo namasi😂.’’ Coming from a celebrity chef, the food must’ve been amazing.

In addition, Siba shares what she enjoyed about the holiday thus far, ‘’Another gorgeous and relaxed day on the island with the most stunning views… ☀️ Advantages of resorts are that there’s so much to do with activities like sports, water sports, fun activities for individuals and families, spas, special themes etc… that keep you entertained the whole day… everything is just a walk away and feels really safe! However, I always make sure I explore the city to get a local pulse, culture and heritage of the destination,” says Siba. The celebrity chef has also been keeping the #FoodDiscoveriesWithSiba hashtag busy with all of her exotic and delicious food discoveries on the island – showcasing the very best of creole cuisine for which the island is known.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana) The resort the Mtongana’s are staying at has two restaurants that invite guests to discover new culinary experiences. The main restaurant, Turtle Cove, offers three different atmospheres, reflecting the three environments popular with turtles: jungle, beach, and sea. Opening onto the pool, with the ocean in the background, the restaurant offers cuisine with a Creole touch, as well as classic international fare. The space features different spaces that celebrate the island’s culinary heritage, with a focus on Asia and India. In the heart of the Zen zone, between the pool and the white sand beach, is the Reef Beach Lounge. Guests can also quench their thirst all day long in one of the Resort’s three bars: Monkey Tales, the main bar near the pool and theatre stage, the beach bar for a drink.

The resort has been designed to integrate with and celebrate its environment as much as possible. This is further entrenched in the fun and informative activities on offer to guests to teach them about the environment and the magnificent creatures that live among us. The Seychelles is very quickly climbing the charts as a favourite destination for travellers from South Africa. I t has amazing weather year-round, and is easily reachable via a 5-hour direct flight.

