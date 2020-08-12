LOOK: South Africa and Mauritius dominate TripAdvisor’s best hotels in Africa list

For those who have not checked into a hotel for months, read on. TripAdvisor announced its winners for this year’s Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards this week, and we cannot stop dreaming about our next travel destination.

Every year, TripAdvisor's pulls together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travellers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best. This year’s winners were determined before the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many travellers are encouraged to explore their own country during the pandemic, we've decided to share the top hotels in Africa.

Taking the top spot is Constance Prince Maurice in Pointe de Flacq. The hotel in Mauritius is famed for its stunning architectural design, luxurious views and accommodation.

Designed by aJean Marc Eynaud and designer David Edwards, Constance Prince Maurice is where style, space and architectural designs create the perfect hotel lifestyle, it reveals on its website.