LOOK: South Africa and Mauritius dominate TripAdvisor’s best hotels in Africa list
For those who have not checked into a hotel for months, read on. TripAdvisor announced its winners for this year’s Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards this week, and we cannot stop dreaming about our next travel destination.
Every year, TripAdvisor's pulls together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travellers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best. This year’s winners were determined before the Covid-19 pandemic.
As many travellers are encouraged to explore their own country during the pandemic, we've decided to share the top hotels in Africa.
View this post on Instagram
Possibly these are the most spectacular water villas in Mauritius 🇲🇺 . @constancehotels . #mauritius #mauritius🇲🇺 #constanceprincemaurice #myconstancemoment #myconstancemoments #leadinghotelsoftheworld #island #beautifulislands #luxurytravel#luxuryhotels #luxuryresort #instaluxury #luxuryliving #resort #luxuryvillas #watervilla #watervillas #tlpicks #uniquehotels
Taking the top spot is Constance Prince Maurice in Pointe de Flacq. The hotel in Mauritius is famed for its stunning architectural design, luxurious views and accommodation.
Designed by aJean Marc Eynaud and designer David Edwards, Constance Prince Maurice is where style, space and architectural designs create the perfect hotel lifestyle, it reveals on its website.
The runner up is LUX* Belle Mare in Mauritius. LUX* Belle Mare is nestled on the wild east coast of Mauritius, offering glimmering lagoon and sugar-white sand beach and exquisitely designed villas. The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks in Durban took third position.
Durban’s 86-room Oyster Box is considered a national treasure with its views of the Indian Ocean and the iconic Umhlanga lighthouse.
View this post on Instagram
It is an honour to announce that we have been named the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Africa in the @travelandleisure World’s Best Awards. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us, it really means a lot, especially during these exceptional times. . . . . . #TLworldsbest #bestresortinafrica #thisissouthafrica #meetsouthafrica #luxuryhotel #leadinghotelsoftheworld #umhlangarocks #umhlangalighthouse #awardwinning #thankyou #luxuryhotelsoftheworld #redcarnationhotels
The 5-star-attraction were recently awarded No.1 spot in the ‘Top Resort Hotels in Africa’ category at the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards in July 2020. Other South African hotels featured on the list included Kapama River Lodge at Kapama Private Game Reserve, The Peech Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg and Cape Grace in Cape Town.
Mauritius dominated the list with LUX* Grand Gaube
LUX Le Morne, The Residence Mauritius, The Oberoi Beach Resort Mauritius, Tamassa Resort and Constance Belle Mare Plage receiving honourable mentions.
Other top hotels featured on the list include Breezes Beach Club Spa in Zanzibar The Residence Zanzibar in Zanzibar, Ocean Village Club in Kenya Fairmont Mara Safari Club in Kenya and Constance Lemuria in Seychelles.
View the full list here.