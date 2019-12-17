Southern Sun Ridgeway Lusaka had a $7 million revamp. Picture: Supplied.

Southern Sun Ridgeway Lusaka, located in Lusaka in Zambia, has revealed its $7-million revamp. According to a statement released by the hotel brand, the newly-unveiled rooms and public areas add a "fresh, contemporary design to one of Zambia’s oldest hotels, which opened in 1953."

General Manager, Paul Norman said of the hotel makeover: “As part of our continued programme of reinvesting in our products, we have given our accommodation an elegant makeover. A city landmark, Southern Sun Ridgeway has been the hotel of choice for business professionals, NGOs, Lusaka-locals and adventure seekers over the decades.”

Travellers can expect rich copper and gemstone inspired rooms. A kaleidoscope of colours, including shades of emeralds, amethyst, aquamarine, tourmaline, garnet and rose quartz. The country’s heritage is further reflected through the distinct pattern carpets and wall art.

Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Southern Sun Ridgeway Lusaka has 154 rooms, 6 meeting rooms, a restaurant, bar and terrace, and a swimming pool and fitness centre. One of the hotel’s most renowned features is the pond-courtyard complete with resident reed-home weavers and baby crocodiles.

Every room is equipped with spacious beds and walk-in showers, complimentary wifi, flat-screen TV with DStv and 24-hour room service. The hotel has also completed upgrades to its reception area, public toilets, and business centre.

Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Tsogo Sun Hotels is one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies, offering unparalleled variety, footprint and scale through its diverse portfolio of over 100 hotels in South Africa, Africa, Seychelles and the Middle East.

Tsogo Sun Hotels celebrates its 50th birthday this year.