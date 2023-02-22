LOOK: Supermodel Lee-Ann Liebenberg cuddles up with hubby Nicky van der Walt in Mauritius

February is still the month of love and the “boyfriend/husband Olympics” are not over yet. Lee-Ann Liebenberg and her husband Nicky van der Walt are showing us that love still lives at their location by posting pictures of themselves all loved up in Mauritius.

The couple enjoyed some R and R on a romantic break at the Shangri-La Le Touessrok in Mauritius. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) The supermodel and her babies’ father posted pictures on their Instagram accounts and tagged each other.

Liebenberg posted a couple of pictures captioned “Merci et au revoir île Maurice 🌴🥥🌴@nickyvanderwalt ❤️” (Thank you and goodbye Mauritius), and Van der Walt’s pictures were captioned “Hit and run @shangrilamauritius 🌴❤️🌴 Magical 24 hours. Cyclone 🌀Freddy in-bound.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Van Der Walt 🧿 (@nickyvanderwalt) Shangri-La Le Touessrok is a five-star resort on the shores of Trou d’Eau Douce with views of the Indian Ocean. The couple has been globetrotting this month. Van der Walt post photos of his gorgeous babies’ mother, thanking her for a beautiful trip in Dubai two weeks ago.

