Wednesday, February 22, 2023

LOOK: Supermodel Lee-Ann Liebenberg cuddles up with hubby Nicky van der Walt in Mauritius

Shangri-La Le Touessrok’s pool overlooking Hibiscus Bay in Mauritius. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

February is still the month of love and the “boyfriend/husband Olympics” are not over yet.

Lee-Ann Liebenberg and her husband Nicky van der Walt are showing us that love still lives at their location by posting pictures of themselves all loved up in Mauritius.

The couple enjoyed some R and R on a romantic break at the Shangri-La Le Touessrok in Mauritius.

The supermodel and her babies’ father posted pictures on their Instagram accounts and tagged each other.

Liebenberg posted a couple of pictures captioned “Merci et au revoir île Maurice 🌴🥥🌴@nickyvanderwalt ❤️” (Thank you and goodbye Mauritius), and Van der Walt’s pictures were captioned “Hit and run @shangrilamauritius 🌴❤️🌴 Magical 24 hours. Cyclone 🌀Freddy in-bound.”

Shangri-La Le Touessrok is a five-star resort on the shores of Trou d’Eau Douce with views of the Indian Ocean.

The couple has been globetrotting this month. Van der Walt post photos of his gorgeous babies’ mother, thanking her for a beautiful trip in Dubai two weeks ago.

Instagrammers responded with love to the couple with one user, @bellasmom_nerissa, saying: “Beautiful people can your next vacation be to meeee please? Thank you! ❤️”, which I’m sure is how we all feel.

