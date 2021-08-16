LOOK: Thickleeyonce's sizzling Zanzibar getaway

Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane is all about body positivity goals – and her latest holiday to Zanzibar is giving us all the feels. The SA personality decided to escape the cold weather for a few days in the Tanzanian destination.

"Hello Zanzibar 💘🇹🇿 my new favourite place in the world," she posted with a gorgeous view of the ocean during sunset. View this post on Instagram A post shared by [email protected] (@thickleeyonce) And, with every snap posted, the SA star showed her love for travel. In another picture with a white two-piece bikini, she posted: "I’m my happiest when I’m on an island might just pack up and start a new life here 😩." (sic) Besides enjoying some sun, sea and sand, the beauty also got to swim with turtles in a lagoon, an experience she describes as "The most perfect day in my life." (sic).