LOOK: Thickleeyonce's sizzling Zanzibar getaway
Share this article:
Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane is all about body positivity goals – and her latest holiday to Zanzibar is giving us all the feels.
The SA personality decided to escape the cold weather for a few days in the Tanzanian destination.
"Hello Zanzibar 💘🇹🇿 my new favourite place in the world," she posted with a gorgeous view of the ocean during sunset.
And, with every snap posted, the SA star showed her love for travel. In another picture with a white two-piece bikini, she posted: "I’m my happiest when I’m on an island might just pack up and start a new life here 😩." (sic)
Besides enjoying some sun, sea and sand, the beauty also got to swim with turtles in a lagoon, an experience she describes as "The most perfect day in my life." (sic).
She added: "I keep meeting God in so many ways. I love it. This was so magical." (sic)
In another, she posted: "Went swimming in the natural lagoon full of sea turtles 🥺🥺🇹🇿😭 what an amazing experience." (sic)
Thickleeyonce travelled with South African model and influencer Tumi Links.
How to plan your Zanzibar trip
South Africans love Zanzibar for its stunning beaches, cuisine and affordability. We recommend you book at an all-inclusive resort where you can spend mornings lazing with a good book and afternoons dabbling in watersports.
Plan a day to explore the area. Stone Town, Nungwi Beach and spice tours are popular with guests. Besides the seafood offerings, don’t forget to try the Zanzibar pizza, which isn’t your traditional style pizza.