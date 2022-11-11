LOOK: Tintswalo opens luxury tented camp on Zambezi River

Tintswalo has ventured across the border for the first time and unveiled it’s luxury tented camp at Siankaba in Zambia. The luxury tented camp is situated on two densely forested islands in the mighty Zambezi River, the luxury tented camp is placed 38km from Victoria Falls and 48km from the Chobe National Park, providing convenient access to some of the region’s top tourist attractions.

According to Tintswalo Lodges CEO, Lisa Goosen, Zambia is a country full of wonder, mirrored at Siankaba with a guest experience that centres around the local people who will truly engage, enlighten and delight you. “Tintswalo at Siankaba brings a new adventure and another unique perspective to our portfolio, but it does have that one unique characteristic shared by each of the Tintswalo properties – it really has ‘soul,’” said Goosen. Experience nature and the spirit of Africa on the banks of the great Zambezi River. Picture: Supplied The hotel group took over the management of the Siankaba camp earlier this year, and after a complete refurbishment, it re-opened as a luxury tented camp in November to accommodate 14 guests in seven suites raised above the ground in the tree canopy on the edge of the Zambezi River.

Goosen said that all the tented suites have en-suite bathrooms, as well as private balconies that extend over the river, inviting guests to relax while viewing all that unfolds on the river and the riverbanks of neighbouring Zimbabwe.

“Tintswalo at Siankaba evokes images of style and elegance in a truly African way. Subtle architecture blends with a backdrop of natural forest, creating an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. The tented suites are linked by a winding, raised walkway, keeping guests safe while protecting the fragile riverine environment below,” Goosen said. The lodge can be booked per room or on an exclusive-use basis with itineraries tailor-made for a memorable, personal safari experience for families or groups of friends travelling together. Tintswalo at Siankaba is also the perfect setting for a magical bush wedding when booked on an exclusive-use basis.

