Victoria Falls is located in the Big Five Private Game Reserve, and plans to reopen on April 1, making it the perfect time for guests to see Victoria Falls when it’s at its most impressive. This gorgeous property features 16 luxury suites with a private spa and gym. However, it is The Stanley & Livingstone Boutique Hotel’s spectacular landscaped gardens and views of the waterhole that grab visitors’ attention, making it the star of the show.

Guests will be able to enjoy views of plains with passing game over a meal or sip on drinks on the terrace of 1871 at Stanley & Livingstone, which is set to become one of the area’s finest dining experiences. And if you’re in the mood for something warm and cozy to drink, afternoon tea on the terrace is equally as enjoyable. The special twist here is the lemon-in-gin cocktails and sparkling wine paired with teas, cakes, and savouries. Sparkling wine paired with teas, cakes, and savouries. The reopening of the hotel promises a fresh, yet “quintessentially historic” look following an extensive refurbishment to the tune of $6 million (R89.8 million).

Stanley & Livingstone’s revamp delivers on its reputation as a Condé Nast award-winning luxury property. By the looks of it, they’re sticking to that standard. With all the hallmarks, guests’ expectation of a MORE Family Collection stay, has been approved. If you’d like to experience more of the outdoors and nature, just 10 minutes’ drive from Victoria Falls, with complementary daily transfers provided, Stanley & Livingstone offers a tranquil place in nature for nature lovers to enjoy. There is a variety of surrounding activities to choose from, from gorge swings to game drives, and much more. And if that isn’t enough, guests visiting the Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with black rhino; the proceeds of which go towards supporting the dedicated anti-poaching unit. Through their visit, guests contribute directly to the preservation of one of world’s most critically endangered animal species.

With regard to the MORE Family Collection’s celebrated Mack & Madi Kids Explorer programme, younger guests are gifted their own bathroom amenities and a branded backpack including an activity book, pencil case, and crayons, among other special treats. Two interleading sets of suites, each including one triple suite, complete the experience for families headed to Victoria Falls. Mack & Madi Kids Explorer programme. Now for the grown-ups, honeymooners and couples are uniquely catered for with private suites, in-room spa treatments with a touch of romance in both dining experiences.