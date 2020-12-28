LOOK: Want to social distance somewhere fabulous? This lodge in Zambia is goals

As Covid-19 cases rise, many travellers are looking for places that you can isolate and relax. One place is the recently reopened African Bush Camps’ Thorntree River Lodge outside of Livingstone in Zambia boasts 12 spacious private suites, each with a splash pool. There is also a gym and spa on the property. Travellers will also enjoy daily excursions to the Zambian and Zimbabwean side during the dry season of The Victoria Falls, private river cruises, cultural visits, fishing expeditions, canoeing, rhino tracking and game drives. And, for those sceptical about Covid-19, the double suites naturally accommodate social distancing precautions.

Spend your days enjoying a cocktail at your private plunge poo or gather at the bonfire in the sunken boma next to the communal outdoor lounge.

The lodge is located approximately 20 minutes from Livingstone’s International Airport, so try to take in the views during the drive.

The Victoria Falls Airport across the Zimbabwean border is not much further away. It serves as an alternative arrival point from where chauffeurs and guides collect guests in a first-class, deep cleaned shuttle.

What to know before travelling to Zambia

*On arrival, international travellers must present a negative CV-19 PCR test taken within the 14 days before departure

*All international travellers must obtain a Travel Certificate from the Zambian Ministry of Health. To obtain the Travel certificate customers must present their passport along with their CV‑19 test results at University Teaching Hospital (UTH), District Health Office (DHO), Public Health Office (PHO), Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) and Adult Infectious Disease Center (AIDC) at UTH.

*Airlines may require a travellers health questionnaire to be completed on board and presented to health staff at the airport for review.

*Be familiar with the travel requirements needed for returning to your resident country