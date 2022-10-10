Man attacked by crocodile while trying to flee enraged elephant

By iHarare A Zimbabwean man is thanking his lucky stars that he survived the misfortune of being attacked by a crocodile while trying to flee from an enraged elephant that was charging him.

Winders Siamene, 34, of Binga, in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland North province, lost two limbs as a result of the horrifying attack. His arm and his leg had to be amputated. Siamene is in the hospital, recovering from his injuries. Siamene was charged by an elephant while going on a fishing expedition, his brother Fanikiso Mkombwe said.

Narrating his brother’s horrific ordeal to the weekly publication “Sunday News”, Mkombwe said: “Winders was on his way to Mlibizi River when he saw an elephant charging towards him. “It was then that he decided to run and jump into the river, trying to evade the elephant. Unfortunately, he was attacked by a crocodile in the process. “He was going to do fishing in Mlibizi River. He has since been admitted to Mpilo Hospital where his leg and arm have been amputated.”

The incident was also confirmed by Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo who warned members of the public to be cautious when dealing with bodies of water. In July, a breast-feeding woman from Masvingo lost her hands and forearms when she braved an attack from hyenas to rescue her husband in mid-July. Muchanyara Munodya’s husband, Robert Maroyi, lost eight fingers during the devastating attack.

