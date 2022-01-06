Mandla N winds down in Stone Town, Zanzibar

Award-winning director and founder of Black Brain Pictures, Mandla Ncgongwane, chose to wind down in Zanzibar, Tanzania for the holidays before getting back to the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The production boss who is responsible for some of Mzansi’s favourite shows like “City Sesla”, "Lock Down“, ”Diep City“ and many others took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his little paradise getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mandla_n (@mandla_n) Reflecting on life while enjoying the sunset, the director wrote: “You can always make more money, but you can never buy time. #Travel and create memories every chance you get. Here’s to making more memories in 2022 🍾🎉 Happy New Year 👊🏾🙏🏿💯❤️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by mandla_n (@mandla_n) How to plan your Zanzibar trip South Africans love Zanzibar for its stunning beaches, cuisine and affordability. We recommend you book at an all-inclusive resort where you can spend mornings lazing with a good book and afternoons dabbling in watersports.