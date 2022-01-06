Mandla N winds down in Stone Town, Zanzibar
Award-winning director and founder of Black Brain Pictures, Mandla Ncgongwane, chose to wind down in Zanzibar, Tanzania for the holidays before getting back to the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
The production boss who is responsible for some of Mzansi’s favourite shows like “City Sesla”, "Lock Down“, ”Diep City“ and many others took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his little paradise getaway.
Six days ago he posted: “Perfect way to wrap up an amazing year 🎉👊🏾🙏🏿💯”.
In other pictures Mandla is enjoying his breakfast under the beautiful sunny skies, overlooking the ocean.
He also visited the Stone Town, the oldest part of Zanzibar and The Rock Restaurant which is situated a short distant from the shore of the beautiful Michanwi Pingwe beach.
Reflecting on life while enjoying the sunset, the director wrote: “You can always make more money, but you can never buy time. #Travel and create memories every chance you get. Here’s to making more memories in 2022 🍾🎉 Happy New Year 👊🏾🙏🏿💯❤️”.
How to plan your Zanzibar trip
South Africans love Zanzibar for its stunning beaches, cuisine and affordability. We recommend you book at an all-inclusive resort where you can spend mornings lazing with a good book and afternoons dabbling in watersports.
Plan a day to explore the area. Stone Town, Nungwi Beach and spice tours are popular with guests. Besides the seafood offerings, don’t forget to try the Zanzibar pizza, which isn’t your traditional style pizza.