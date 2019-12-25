If there is any local celebrity you need to be following on social media, it should be Maps Maponyane. The presenter is always on the go, sharing videos and images of his travels across the world.
From Cefalù, Italy, Mauritius to Turkey, Maponyane certainly knows how to get everyone in the spirit of travel. He is currently in Zimbabwe, and among the places on his itinerary was a trip to the Victoria Falls.
The restaurant owner was fascinated by the iconic waterfall during a trip in March that he wanted to see it again before the year ended. He shared a throwback on Twitter. “Throwback to these pics back in March. One of my 2019 highlights. I had to come back to the Falls.” (sic).
Throwback to these pics back in March. One of my 2019 highlights. I had to come back to the Falls💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/8oG3wBvwrD— Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) December 23, 2019