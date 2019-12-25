Maps Maponyane has something to say: 'Vic Falls is definitely not dry'









Maps Maponyane clears up rumours of the Vic Falls being dry. Picture: Instagram. If there is any local celebrity you need to be following on social media, it should be Maps Maponyane. The presenter is always on the go, sharing videos and images of his travels across the world. From Cefalù, Italy, Mauritius to Turkey, Maponyane certainly knows how to get everyone in the spirit of travel. He is currently in Zimbabwe, and among the places on his itinerary was a trip to the Victoria Falls. The restaurant owner was fascinated by the iconic waterfall during a trip in March that he wanted to see it again before the year ended. He shared a throwback on Twitter. “Throwback to these pics back in March. One of my 2019 highlights. I had to come back to the Falls.” (sic). Throwback to these pics back in March. One of my 2019 highlights. I had to come back to the Falls💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/8oG3wBvwrD — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) December 23, 2019

For those who do not know, the Victoria Falls is located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. It is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1,708 metres wide and 108 metres high.

He also set the record about reports of the Vic Falls being dry.

He shared on Twitter: “The media has been reporting on how "dry" The Vic Falls/Mosi-Oa-Tunya are for the past couple weeks....and so I decided to go and see for myself and hopefully this puts an end to all of that.” (sic).

In a video, he described the current situation: “So they say that the Vic Falls is very dry, but I think you can see from me, it is definitely not dry.

"It is always the most beautiful thing to come to, and I do not think I will ever stop coming back or stop being amazed by how incredible it is” he said.

WATCH:

The media has been reporting on how "dry" The Vic Falls/Mosi-Oa-Tunya are for the past couple weeks.and so I decided to go and see for myself and hopefully this puts an end to all of that.



* Keep in mind it's low season.#VictoriaFallsIsNotDry pic.twitter.com/fEzzBjcjkZ — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) December 23, 2019



