Marriott International unveils plans for luxury safari lodge in Serengeti

The JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge will boast 30 exclusive private suites, including two presidential suites, each featuring its own swimming pool and deck area. Additionally, the lodge will offer extensive dining options, beverage services, and state-of-the-art meeting facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Delaware Investment Limited for this groundbreaking project in the Serengeti, an exhilarating new destination for our brand that demonstrates our growing commitment to providing enriching experiences for our guests," stated Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President of Brand Portfolio Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Marriott International. Positioned between the Grumeti and Mbalageti rivers, the lodge will offer guests stunning views of the surrounding plains, as well as abundant wildlife accessing the rivers from the north and south. The Serengeti National Park encompasses 5 700 square miles and plays a vital role in wildlife conservation in sub-Saharan Africa.

It serves as the starting point for the awe-inspiring Great Migration, where millions of animals cover a distance of 1 800 miles from the Serengeti to the neighbouring Masai Mara between June and September. Visitors to the Serengeti can also witness the "Big Five" — lion, leopard, buffalo, rhinoceros, and African elephant. Situated approximately 660 kilometres northwest of Dodoma, Tanzania, the Serengeti shares its border with Kenya.

The lodge is conveniently accessible from the Grumeti airstrip, just a 25-minute drive from the site. International travellers can reach the lodge by flying into Kilimanjaro International Airport, followed by a domestic flight to a Serengeti airstrip or an eight-hour scenic drive through vast savannas teeming with wildlife. Rishen Patel, owner of Delaware Investment Limited said: ‘’It’s a very exciting moment for us to be able to collaborate with Marriott International to debut such a prestigious brand in one of the most iconic wildlife destinations in the world.’’