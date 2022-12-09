Mauritian hotel group now offers guests unique tailor-made luxury experiences at each resort

Luxury Mauritian Hotel Group Sun Resorts have rebranded their group of hotels to Sunlife. Along with the new name, comes the newly launched “Come Alive Collection” campaign as part of the transformation, where a range of special experiences will be available, sending a clear message around the core values of Sunlife.

Story continues below Advertisement

The “Come Alive Collection” campaign was devised after undertaking an evaluation to identify each resort’s unique core cohorts and lifestyles so that hotel guests can be matched to their most suited resort with the Come Alive Collection offering tailored experiences, unique to each resort. Francois Eynaud, Sunlife’s CEO, said he is extremely proud to introduce Sunlife, a brand that looks to the future. “Celebrating a life in the sun, a life enjoyed with the inherent magic of our beautiful island. Through this rebrand our vision is to celebrate Mauritian culture alongside each of our hotels’ unique identities,” said Eynaud.

Besides a new logo, the group has also harnessed the power of technology with a new-look website, as well as an in-resort app to offer guests a seamless encounter, from the booking stage through to the in-resort details and unique experiences. Guests can now forward to tailored experiences like Crazy Croquet, Beauty Bubble, Strictly Sugar, Time or Tea, L’Atelier Les Sens and Putting on the Ritz which is a return to the days of glamour and dressing up for dinner with head-to-toe makeovers and show-stopping gowns at the five-star Sugar Beach hotel and at the four-star La Pirogue hotel guest will experience Pirogue Painting, Brilliant Breakfast, Village Vibe Marsan Confit, Coral Farming and Sega Zoomba which is a fiery Mauritian fusion of Sega and Zumba. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunlife (@your_sunlife) Five star resort Long Beach will offer guests the experience of seeing the Piazza transformed while Izzy the Bee, the new mascot of the Sunlife Kid’s Club, will also guide the youngest guests on a journey of learning that encourages their critical understanding and connection with nature.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Long Beach Mauritius (@longbeachmauritius) The rebrand is also a reinforcement and recommitment to sustainability. A press release sent to IOL Lifestyle stated that “Sunlife is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and is committed to upholding the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.” The groups sustainability programme is committed to leading a sustainable and impact-driven travel experiences for traveller while ensuring its properties function sustainably and responsibly.

Story continues below Advertisement