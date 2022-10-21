Mauritius crowned leading destination in the Indian Ocean

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) announced that Mauritius has scooped three prestigious destination awards at the 2022 World Travel Awards (WTA) – Indian Ocean region, making the tropical island paradise a leading Indian Ocean destination. The WTAs are considered the most prestigious awards of the global tourism industry and recognise and honour the winners in each category voted as the best in their travel, tourism and hospitality businesses.

The winners are chosen according to votes cast by travel industry professionals and the public and were announced at a prestigious gala dinner held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya on October 15. Mauritius lifted the titles of Indian Ocean’s leading adventure tourism destination, Indian Ocean’s leading wedding destination and, for the first time, Indian Ocean’s leading sustainable tourism destination. The MTPA’s director, Arvind Bundhun said that they are delighted with the recognition of Mauritius as a leading Indian Ocean island destination from the WTA and their industry peers across the three categories, as these are all areas within their tourism mandate where they strive to be the best.

“After almost 18 months (of) travel restrictions and lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are extremely grateful that global tourism is once again on the rise, as we welcome tourists from across the globe to Mauritius,” said Bundhun. Bundhun also said for the tourism sector on the island to receive all these accolades in the various categories at the highest level from the WTA is a significant achievement, and a tribute to their resilient and recovering industry sector. “Following the unprecedented and particularly challenging time for the global tourism sector as we all manage the effects of the pandemic, it is important that we continue promoting our unique tourism offerings to ensure Mauritius remains a destination of choice once again,” said Bundhun.

Mauritius’ national carrier, Air Mauritius, was also honoured at the regional event, taking home awards in the Indian Ocean region as leading airline brand and leading airline – economy class, in the airline sector. World Tourism Awards founder Graham Cooke also said that the interest in the World Travel Awards 2022 programme shows that the appetite for travel and tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins. “The category winners represent the very best of the Indian Ocean’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges,” said Cooke.

