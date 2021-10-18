Mauritius is making a comeback and the travel demand is high

Sun, sea and sand, that’s what a visit to Mauritius promises. Here, travellers can soak some sun at their hotel pool, dip their toes in the white sandy beaches and explore the rich history and culture. And, it seems travellers want to visit since it reopened for international travellers.

Air Mauritius revealed that there had been a surge in bookings, and to meet the demand, the airline will operate more flights. The airline announced that it would operate seven weekly flights to Johannesburg with both the Airbus A350-900 and A330-900 neo aircraft from November 7, 2021. There will be one daily flight to and from Paris CDG with an Airbus A350-900 aircraft in codeshare with Air France from November 1. Air France, in codeshare with Air Mauritius, will also operate a daily flight from Paris CDG to Mauritius from November.

Air Mauritius will operate three weekly flights to and from London Heathrow from November 12. The frequency will increase to five weekly flights during the Christmas and New Year periods between December 20, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The airline will also offer three daily flights to Reunion from November 1. Nilen Vencadasmy, Chairperson of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said Mauritius remains a popular destination for visitors coming from Europe, Africa and Asia.