Mauritius: It’s now easier for SA citizens to obtain residency visas

With its crystal blue waters and idyllic island life, who wouldn’t want to shack up in Mauritius? But with the rand taking a deep dive, a holiday might be off the cards, or maybe not?

Favourable visa options and a flurry of new developments are attracting South African property buyers and investors as the island looks to start opening its borders, said Séverine Dalais-Pietersen, marketing executive for Seeff Mauritius. The good news is that Mauritius’ borders will start opening from July 15-September 30 for vaccinated persons (subject to certain conditions) and the island hopes to open fully (for vaccinated people only) from October 1, 2021. To sweeten the deal, the government of Mauritius has made it easier to obtain a residency visa by lowering the required property investment to $375 000 (about R5.3-million).

It also introduced a long-stay visa (Premium Travel Visa) which allows visitors to stay for a year subject to proving your income from outside sources. The long-stay visa is a great option for those looking to get a feel for the island before committing to a permanent move, added Dalais-Pietersen. The island has been ranked as the wealthiest country in Africa on a per capita basis.