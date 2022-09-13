Mauritius launches campaign to promote its hidden gems

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has announced that it has launched Phase 2 of “Secret Mauritius”, featuring some stunning images from photographer Paul Choy. According to MTPA, the creative digital campaign highlights a variety of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-track locations that visitors can explore when visiting the island destination.

The campaign, aimed at the South African market, kicked off Phase 1 in June this year.

MPTA said that it consists of a YouTube short-film series featuring popular South African actor and TV personality Jonathan Boynton Lee, whose exciting adventures were documented over six days on the island in “Secret Mauritius with Jonathan Boynton-Lee”. “Phase 2 now comprises the striking photography of Mauritian-based and internationally published photographer and travel writer, Paul Choy. He invariably finds himself heading off the beaten track and seeking out the paths less travelled to discover the true spirit of the island,” said MPTA. According to the tourism authority, Choy has captured photographs of 20 different locations that best illustrate his ‘“Secret Mauritius”.

It said that the images and locations, which are shot in Choy’s unique style, will be promoted across a variety of digital channels from September to November. The full online gallery of his photographs is published on https://www.ratherbeinmauritius.co.za/secret/index.html.

MTPA Director, Arvind Bundhun, said that the “Secret Mauritius” campaign highlights an exciting collection of unique experiences found around the island, ones that don't always make it into travel brochures. “It is perfect for those looking for an immersive travel experience that is meaningful and relevant to their own personal tastes,” said Bundhun. He also revealed that “Paul Choy’s Secret Mauritius” locations can be found across the island, and have been curated into the North, South, East, West and Central regions. The exact coordinates of each location are published alongside the photographs on the website, making it easy for travellers to find and explore them.

