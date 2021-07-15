Mauritius opens borders to international travellers, but South Africans remain on restricted list

As from today, 15 July 2021, Mauritius has opened its borders to international travellers, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated. Phase 1 of reopening of the borders for the Indian Ocean Island, which runs from today until 30 September 2021, allows vaccinated guests to stay in one of 14 chosen “resort bubbles”.

Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen hotel including the swimming pool and beach. If guests stay for 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will then be able to leave the hotel and travel around the island freely for the rest of their stay, exploring the island’s many attractions. Here’s a list of the 14 resorts vaccinated travellers can stay:

Constance Belle Mare Plage – 5 Star

Constance Prince Maurice – 5 Star Luxury

Long Beach Mauritius – 5 Star

LUX Grand Gaube – 5 Star

Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa – 5 Star Luxury

Sugar Beach Resort & Spa – 5 Star

Trou Aux Biches Beachcomber Resort & Spa – 5 Star

Tamarina Golf & Spa – 4 Star

Tamassa – 4 Star

Veranda Pointe aux Biches Hotel & Spa – 4 Star

Victoria Beachcomber Resort & Spa – 4 Star Superior

Zilwa Attitude – 4 Star

Tropical Attitude – 3 Star Superior

Les Cocotiers – 2 Star Air Mauritius and other global airlines will add additional flight capacity from 15 July 2021 which will increase in the lead up to the full reopening of 1 October 2021. Phase 2 of the reopening of the borders, which takes place on 1 October 2021, will allow vaccinated travellers to enter Mauritius without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.