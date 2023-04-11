Mauritius or Bali: Which dreamy destination should be your next holiday spot?

If you're a South African looking for a tropical getaway, you might be deciding between the idyllic islands of Mauritius and Bali. Both destinations are known for their stunning beaches, variety of activities, and unique cultural experiences. But which one should you choose? Let's take a closer look at what each destination has to offer.

Beaches Both Mauritius and Bali boast beautiful beaches with crystal clear waters and soft sandy shores. Bali's beaches are known for their dramatic scenery, with rugged cliffs, towering palm trees, and iconic rock formations like the Tanah Lot temple. In contrast, Mauritius has a more serene and tranquil feel, with gentle waves and lush greenery surrounding its beaches.

Magical Mauritius. Picture: Xavier Coiffic/Unsplash Both destinations offer a variety of water activities such as surfing, diving, paddle-boarding, and sailing. However, Bali is more famous for its surfing, while Mauritius has some of the best diving spots in the Indian Ocean. The all-inclusive Club Med Bali resort is a great family-friendly destination to explore Bali's cultural surrounds and spiritual energy.

Activities For those who want more than just sunbathing, both destinations have a range of activities to offer. Bali's lush tropical rainforests offer opportunities for hiking, bird watching, and exploring its many waterfalls. It's also a popular destination for adventure activities such as white-water rafting, bungee jumping and many more.

Bali Swing, Bali, Indonesia. Picture: Christopher Alvarenga/Unsplash On the other hand, Mauritius' natural beauty is perfect for nature lovers, with stunning beaches, coral reefs, and national parks to explore, as well as unique wildlife like the pink pigeons and giant tortoise. The recently refurbished all-inclusive Exclusive Collection Club Med La Plantation d’Albion offers exciting activities such as trapeze and archery. Culture

Both destinations are known for their unique customs and traditions, providing enriching experiences for travellers. Bali immerses visitors into a rich Hindu culture with ornate temples and shrines dedicated to Hindu gods. Mauritius is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, with significant populations of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Buddhists. Its music and architecture reflect a blend of Indian, African and European cultures.

Abiansemal, Kabupaten Badung, Bali. Picture: Eyestetix Studio/Unsplash Cuisine Both destinations offer delicious local cuisine with distinct flavours and ingredients. Bali's cuisine is influenced by Indonesian and Chinese cuisine, with a focus on spicy flavours and fragrant herbs, while Mauritius offers a delightful fusion of French, Chinese, European and African dishes. The choice between the two destinations depends on the type of experience you're looking for. If you want a tropical paradise with diverse cultures and activities, Mauritius might be the right choice for you. However, if you're seeking a spiritual and adventurous journey, Bali may be the better option.