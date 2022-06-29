Mauritius reopens bars and nightclubs as it eases Covid-19 restrictions

Mauritius has reopened nightclubs and bars, lifted restrictions on gatherings, and scrapped a public mask mandate as it eased Covid-19 measures in the Indian Ocean island paradise popular with holidaymakers.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said Mauritius had achieved a very high rate of vaccination and could “enter a new phase” of the pandemic more than two years after it began.

“Difficult decisions had to be taken, including total containment with its consequences on the economy,” the prime minister said in an address broadcast late Tuesday on national radio.

“We have not been in a hurry to reopen our borders. It has been done in stages and we have noted that it is a formula that has worked. Now, it is with confidence that we can enter a new phase.”