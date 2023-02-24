Mauritius set to have impressive second golf course

The new golf course is co-designed by former Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, alongside course architect Peter Matkovic. The excitement lies in the fact that it will be the first and only contemporary links course in the region; featuring panoramic ocean views from all angles while enjoying a game of golf.

Oosthuizen said: “We’ve worked with the land to create a strategic, undulating course that plays in the traditional links style, with running fairways, pot bunkers and long grasses. “The location is breathtakingly beautiful with incredible views of the Indian Ocean.” Jonathan Menteath, General Manager of Heritage Golf Club added: “La Réserve Golf Links is a game-changing course for Mauritius and Heritage Golf Club as a select global golf destination.

“This piece of land, with panoramic views over the Indian Ocean, is extraordinary and fulfils our vision to create a world class course for global golfers seeking the purest golf experience in one of the most naturally beautiful places on earth.” Heritage Villas Valriche Villa owners will benefit from exclusive benefits on the new course, as well as membership at Le Chateau golf course.Picture: Supplied Heritage Villas Valriche is a collection of 288 luxury villas and is in its last phase of development with only 30 properties available, offering a last chance to buy a property in a unique location in the preserved south of Mauritius. Villa owners will also benefit from exclusive benefits on the new course, as well as membership at Le Chateau golf course.

The development has now introduced some stunning contemporary villa designs, with an excellent choice of ocean, golf course or mountain views. It’s beautifully arranged within mature landscaped gardens and palm lined avenues, the luxury collection of contemporary. In addition, there is also a range of generous plots of sale for those who would prefer to design and build their own luxury residence.

Villa ownership comes with an electric golf cart to get around the estate, and access to a range of world class facilities and services, including; golf club membership, access to an exclusive sports centre and pool, a private beach club and to two 5-Star hotels Heritage Le Telfair and Heritage Awali with spas. There is also an excellent choice of first-class restaurants and bars to choose from. The estate will appeal to nature lovers as it is close to an azure blue lagoon teeming with marine life and there is an enchanting nature reserve to explore, on the doorstep. Heritage Villas Valriche is part of the Bel Ombre region, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gases by 46% by 2030.