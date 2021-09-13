Mauritius travel ban lifted for South Africans. Here's what to expect

South Africans can now travel to Mauritius without having to spend 15 days outside the country. The travel ban between South Africa and Mauritius was lifted at the weekend, a huge relief for South African explorers.

Arvind Bundhun, the director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said South Africa remained a “proximity and priority market” for the destination’s tourism. “We are delighted that we will be able to restart our long-standing relationship (with South Africa) after an 18-month travel ban. Now authorised commercial flights from South Africa to Mauritius are scheduled to commence from October 1, 2021, with Air Mauritius and Comair South Africa schedules confirmed,” Bundhun said. “From October 1, fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa will be allowed to stay at any hotel, resort or accommodation of their choice and move freely around the island. Unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a state designated quarantine facility.”

The full reopening of the country, which took strain due to the pandemic and international travel bans, was due to its vaccination programme. Bundhun said the country worked hard to implement protocols to safeguard travellers from Covid-19. What to expect

He said the island was eager to welcome South Africans back into the country. Mauritius is famous for its history, culture, food, white sandy beaches and dramatic landscapes. South Africans especially love Port Louis, Grand Baie, Mahebourg, Le Morne, Chamarel and Rodrigues. The market scene is equally fascinating.