Mauritius travel ban lifted for South Africans. Here's what to expect
Share this article:
South Africans can now travel to Mauritius without having to spend 15 days outside the country.
The travel ban between South Africa and Mauritius was lifted at the weekend, a huge relief for South African explorers.
Arvind Bundhun, the director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said South Africa remained a “proximity and priority market” for the destination’s tourism.
“We are delighted that we will be able to restart our long-standing relationship (with South Africa) after an 18-month travel ban. Now authorised commercial flights from South Africa to Mauritius are scheduled to commence from October 1, 2021, with Air Mauritius and Comair South Africa schedules confirmed,” Bundhun said.
“From October 1, fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa will be allowed to stay at any hotel, resort or accommodation of their choice and move freely around the island. Unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a state designated quarantine facility.”
The full reopening of the country, which took strain due to the pandemic and international travel bans, was due to its vaccination programme.
Bundhun said the country worked hard to implement protocols to safeguard travellers from Covid-19.
What to expect
He said the island was eager to welcome South Africans back into the country.
Mauritius is famous for its history, culture, food, white sandy beaches and dramatic landscapes.
South Africans especially love Port Louis, Grand Baie, Mahebourg, Le Morne, Chamarel and Rodrigues. The market scene is equally fascinating.
“South Africans have been longing for the Mauritius they know and love, from white sandy beaches and clear blue seas and skies, to our warm and friendly people, and so much more.
“Mauritius is ready, and we can’t wait to welcome South Africans back to our beautiful country,“ he said,
To enter, vaccinated travellers to the destination need to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their departure. Unvaccinated travellers will need to present a negative PCR test taken three to seven days from the last point of embarkation. They also need to book a quarantine stay.