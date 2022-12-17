Mlungu TikToker gets crash course in South African vernacular

Every country has its own vernacular but nothing is quite like South African English. Many foreigners have highlighted that our language and culture is different from how we pronounce certain words and our confusing expressions like “shem” (shame) or now now.
In this case, a TikTok user, Yung Earn, got a crash course on South African English and how we pronounce certain words.
The hilarious video titled “A guide to South African English” has left Mzansi in stitches as we watch the young white man get a crash course of “vernac ekasi”.
In the video, Yung Earn, who is also an artist, is taught by Tebogo, @bigdawg_za, and Breakthrough-Sa how to pronounce words like “onion”, “burger” and “apple” the South African way.
@yungearn Let's love and appreciate our differences 😁❤🇿🇦 that's what make up our beautiful country #fypsouthafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #mzansi #mzansicomedy #jokes #laughs #lol #viral #trending #africa #haha ♬ Ba Straata - DJ Maphorisa & Visca
The TikToker also says, “That’s stinking,” to which his teachers correct him that the South African way to say it is, “Can you hear that smell?” which leaves them all laughing.
The video has received 23.1K comments on the app and 447 shares since it was posted two days ago.
Of course, South African TikTok users wasted no time in sharing their amusement.
@_ebrahkdabri_ commented: “Sometimes you can even taste the smell.”
While Tinashe Brenden questioned: “😂😂"can you hear that smell"
@Robyn_Kage, commented: “😂😂 há ah the last one dusted me. I didn’t even realise we spoke like that 🤣”
Other users took the opportunity to comment on more South Africa things we say.
@Melany said: “Butter = Rama. It does not matter what brand you have, it stays Rama.”
And @Annzolie added: “Colgate = any toothpaste”.