Mlungu TikToker gets crash course in South African vernacular

Every country has its own vernacular but nothing is quite like South African English. Many foreigners have highlighted that our language and culture is different from how we pronounce certain words and our confusing expressions like “shem” (shame) or now now. In this case, a TikTok user, Yung Earn, got a crash course on South African English and how we pronounce certain words.

The video has received 23.1K comments on the app and 447 shares since it was posted two days ago. Of course, South African TikTok users wasted no time in sharing their amusement. @_ebrahkdabri_ commented: “Sometimes you can even taste the smell.”

While Tinashe Brenden questioned: “😂😂"can you hear that smell" @Robyn_Kage, commented: “😂😂 há ah the last one dusted me. I didn’t even realise we spoke like that 🤣” Other users took the opportunity to comment on more South Africa things we say.

