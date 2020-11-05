Mozambique calling: What South Africans should know before travelling to the beach destination

South Africans love Mozambique, and with the easing of travel restrictions, travelling to the country is so much easier. The Mozambique government recently revealed new travel requirements for visitors. Travellers are now allowed to produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based Covid-19 test results. The tests needs to be taken 72 hours before your trip. There is no visa requirement for South Africans if their stay does not exceed more than 30 days. Some other destinations will require a visa to enter. The easing of restrictions for South Africans has prompted some travel agents to start planning packages for locals. One of them is Jennifer Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy. She said that the easing of travel restrictions is excellent news.

She said many South Africans keen to visit the destination were sceptical about travelling to Mozambique as they were confused about the quarantine requirements during the pandemic.

“The opening of Mozambique to leisure travel is wonderful news for South Africans. Our shared border makes it easy for travellers to visit the beautiful beaches of Xai Xai, Bilene, Inhambane, Ponto Do Oura and Pemba, as well as the vibrant cities of Maputo and Beira. Airlink offers some great deals to travellers wanting to fly in, and self-drive travellers will find our eastern neighbour a worthwhile destination for the December holidays.

“I am going to get some packages in place stat,” she said.

Airlink announced in late October that it will increase its South Africa and Mozambique network with additional scheduled services to Pemba, Vilanculos and Beira.

The Johannesburg to Pemba route commenced on October 28 while the Johannesburg-Vilanculos and Johannesburg-Beira routes commence on November 10.

Travelling to Mozambique? Here’s what you should know:

At the airport

According to mz.usembassy.gov, the Ministry of Health will continue to screen at airports and other points of entry. Travellers will have their temperature scanned and will need to provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test.

If you do not produce a PCR test, travellers will undergo a mandated 10-day self-quarantine. Following the 10-day self-quarantine, travellers will need to pass a second PCR-based Covid-19 test to confirm or deny negative test results. “The traveller will incur the cost for the test. Alternately, travellers can complete a 14-day self-quarantine day period without undergoing a second PCR-based Covid-19 test. The Mozambican Government has mandated a 14-day self-quarantine for all persons who have had direct contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19,” the website revealed.

At the destination

Once at the destination, the wearing of masks and social distancing are mandatory. Beach access has commenced from September 15 except for group sports, musical performances, and alcohol consumption. Restaurants will be allowed to open indoor areas provided they observe social distancing and other prevention measures.

When you depart Mozambique

A negative Covid-19 test may be required by the airline and/ or destination country. Travellers should consult airline and destination country regulations.